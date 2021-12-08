Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $51.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

