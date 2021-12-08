Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,592. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

