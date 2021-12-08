Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 705,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.