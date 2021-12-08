Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tencent Music Entertainment Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|$4.47 billion
|$602.06 million
|19.91
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors
|$2.11 billion
|-$81.47 million
|-21.69
Profitability
This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|11.53%
|7.98%
|6.14%
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors
|4.72%
|-17.37%
|0.59%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.1% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group
|2
|9
|4
|0
|2.13
|Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors
|165
|629
|963
|30
|2.48
Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 113.16%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
