Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 77,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

