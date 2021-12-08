TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

