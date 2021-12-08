The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Lowered by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 3.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.08% of AES worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.