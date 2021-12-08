The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.47. 451,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

