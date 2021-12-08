The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

