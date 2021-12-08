The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

