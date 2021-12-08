The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

