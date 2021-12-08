The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$24.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

