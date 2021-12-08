The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Neutral

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

