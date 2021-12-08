The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMSMY. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Sims has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

