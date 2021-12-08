The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.61. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,211 shares of company stock worth $4,649,115. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.