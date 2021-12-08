The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 78,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

