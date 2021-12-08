The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -36.46 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.53

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 12.48% 18.11% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group competitors beat The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

