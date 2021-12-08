The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

