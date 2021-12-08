The TJX Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

TJX Companies has decreased its dividend by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

