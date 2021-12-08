The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.