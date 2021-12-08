The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
TRV stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.
In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.