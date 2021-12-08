The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $11.71. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 12,891 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.