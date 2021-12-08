The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,575 ($20.89) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.32) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.87) to GBX 1,970 ($26.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.16) to GBX 1,980 ($26.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.85) to GBX 1,750 ($23.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.41).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,775 ($23.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($28.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,777.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -362.24.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,630.82).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

