Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,203,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,988,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

