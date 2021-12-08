Thomas Story & Son LLC Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IDACORP makes up about 1.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

