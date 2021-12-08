Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

