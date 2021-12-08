Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Neenah worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

