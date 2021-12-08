Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HP were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in HP by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HP by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

