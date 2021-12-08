Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Nine Energy Service worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 1,386,887.25% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

