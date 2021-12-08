Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TOL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

