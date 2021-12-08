Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 266,485 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded up $7.90 on Wednesday, hitting $193.95. 36,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

