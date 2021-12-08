Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NBTB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.