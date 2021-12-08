Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $5.78 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. 88,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,209. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

