Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

