Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

USM stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

