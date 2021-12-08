Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 992,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

DDOG opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

