Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 174,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.