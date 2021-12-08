Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.36 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

