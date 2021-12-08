Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

