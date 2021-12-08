Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.