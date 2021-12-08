TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.99. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

