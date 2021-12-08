TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.90 and traded as low as C$18.56. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 295,988 shares.

Several analysts have commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7327283 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

