Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

