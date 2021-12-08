Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TCLAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.