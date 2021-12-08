Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.
Shares of TCN opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.55. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
