Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

Shares of TCN opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.55. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

