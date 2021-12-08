Trifast (LON:TRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TRI opened at GBX 141.95 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £193.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.79. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 121.45 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Trifast’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($65,384.70).

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

