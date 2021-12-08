Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TEEC opened at GBX 103 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.67. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.50).
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure
