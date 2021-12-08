Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TEEC opened at GBX 103 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.67. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.50).

About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

