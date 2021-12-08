trivago Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,944 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average daily volume of 659 put options.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

