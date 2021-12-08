Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. 228,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

