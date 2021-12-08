Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.64 and a 200 day moving average of $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

