Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 47,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

